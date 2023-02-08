Chhattisgarh: Adani smart meter bidding lands into political controversy | File

Adani Group of companies which is passing through a phase of downfall in terms of market share value and reputation is dragged into another controversy in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh state.

The opposition parties like the Communist Party of India (M) and Aam Aadmi Party and others have objected to the central government decision under which smart meters have to be installed in the state, as well as Adani Group companies that participated in the tender.

56 lakh prepaid smart power meters to be installed in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, 56 lakh prepaid smart power meters have to be installed through Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) and Adani group of companies emerged as one of the five top bidders for the scheme.

As per the information received the technical bid of the tender was opened and very soon the financial bid for the tender will be opened. Sources within the company also informed if the whole bidding process remained successful installation of prepaid smart power meters will start from next month in Raipur.

While speaking to the media Chief Engineer of CSPDCL Rajendra Prasad said, five companies participated in the tender after the financial bid was opened, and instructions will be given for the installation of the smart meters.

There was a perception in opposition leaders that prepaid smart power meters were installed in Bihar, NMDC-Delhi, UP, and Haryana-like states where the power consumption bill of LT consumers has doubled.

AAP leader Durga Jha slams Congress and BJP over looting common public

AAP leader Durga Jha questioned the rationale of the smart meter installation scheme and termed the move as intentionally motivated to benefit Adani. Congress and BJP both hands in gloves want to provide benefits to the controversial Adani Group of companies so hatched the conspiracy to loot the common public which is already highly stressed, and taxed due to uncontrolled inflation, degrading income, and Modi government's anti-people policies, Jha alleged.

Installation of smart power meters in public homes itself is exploitive in nature, in Bihar, UP wherever such meters were installed power consumption bills soared up two to three times, CPM leader Dharamraj Mahapatra said. Secondly, if you are in an emergency and your recharge gets exhausted, the power supply to your home automatically gets disconnected.

CPM leader Dharamraj Mahapatra alleges complete privatization of the power sector

Meanwhile, the UP government cancelled the over-priced Adani meter tender and here it is entertained in the state. Ye Rishta kya kehlata hai, Mahapatra questioned. In totality, it is complete privatization of the power sector and it will hamper the basic fundamental livelihood need of the citizens. Therefore we demand the decision must be withdrawn immediately, CPI(M) leader said.

Baghel government is continuously making efforts to provide relief to power consumers and providing electricity up to 400 units at half rate, will continue in the future as far as the smart meter bidding process is concerned tender will be awarded to the lowest bidder, Dhananjay Thakur, Senior Congress Spokesperson said.

