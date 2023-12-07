Chhattisgarh Accident VIDEO: Class 12 Student Rides Without Helmet, Dies After Head Hits Speeding Auto In Raipur

Class 12 Student Rides Without Helmet, Dies After Head Hits Speeding Auto In Raipur | Twitter

Raipur: A horrific video has hit the internet in which a youth dies after falling off the bike in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a class 12 student who is riding a scooter and that too without a helmet falls from the bike and his head bashes into an autorickshaw which was coming from the other direction. The youth could have been saved if he had adhered to the traffic rules and if he would have worn a helmet while riding the scooter.

The student's head bangs into the speeding auto

It can be seen in the video that the deceased is riding a scooter on the highway and falls from the bike while overtaking a tempo. The student's head bangs into the speeding auto which was coming from the other direction and the youth falls to the ground unconscious in the middle of the highway. The onlookers rush to the youth, but the youth does not reponds as they try to wake him up after the horrific accident.

A stray cattle is walking in the middle of the highway

The video also shows that a stray cattle is walking in the middle of the highway. The stray cow was in the middle of the road and the youth is seen dodging the cow after which he went to the other side of the road. The youth then falls from the scooter during his attempt to come on the right side of the road after dodging the stray cow.

Traffic rules are meant to keep riders and pedestrians safe

The incident occurred on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and the video of the accident is being shared on social media. Traffic rules are meant to keep riders and pedestrians safe from accidents that could be fatal at times. In the accident that occurred in Raipur, the student could have been saved if he would have donned a helmet while riding the scooter.

The importance of following traffic rules

The incident has brought to light the importance of following traffic rules. We here at FPJ urge the parents of the students to make it a point that their kids are riding the bike or scooter after wearing a helmet and they should also make them aware of the consequences they could face if they break traffic rules. This could be fatal not only for them but also for the other drivers and pedestrians on the road.