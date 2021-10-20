Chhattisgarh: 71 people, including 47 children, fall ill after eating golgappas in Rajnandgaon

Raipur: Seventy-one people including forty-seven children were reported to have fallen ill in Rajnandgaon District of Chhattisgarh after consuming street food in the weekly market, said a government official on Wednesday.

All the 47 children of age group 6-15 years, whose health conditions deteriorated, were admitted into Medical College of Rajnandgaon on Tuesday midnight. Now, their condition is stable. Out of them, 26 were discharged on Wednesday morning, while the others were kept under observation, the official said.

Prima facie, there was an impression that it was a case of food poisoning. However, a probe has been ordered to be sure, the government doctor said.

Meanwhile, as per information received, all these people who consumed ‘golgappas’ from a street vendor in Thelkadih’s Gatapara weekly market developed food poisoning-like symptoms in later stages such as vomiting and frequent dysentery.

All the people who suffered these symptoms were first provided primary treatment in the Community Health Centre and when their health conditions started deteriorating further, they were immediately shifted to the Medical College Hospital, Pendri, Rakesh Yadav, a local journalist said.

Just after the incident got highlighted in local media, the district collector Taran Sinha also visited the medical college and instructed the doctors for better treatment to all the patients of food poisoning including the children.

Besides, a team of doctors were also dispatched to the Gatapar, to avoid further mishappening, the reporter said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 06:31 PM IST