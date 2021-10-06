Chhatisgarh PR dept officials oppose C Bhupesh Baghel's govt policies and orders, threaten to go on strike

In the history of Chhattisgarh, after the formation of the state first time, the officers of publicity and public relations wing of Bhupesh Baghel government has announced to go for strike, against government policies and orders.

The officers of Chhattisgarh State Jansampark (Public Relations) Department announced publicly go against the government recent tyrannical, arbitrary, illegal (not according to rules) orders if their genuine demands not agreed upon.

Chhattisgarh Jansampark Adhikari Sangh (CJAS) mentioned that it will start working wearing black ribbon on their uniform from October 11, 2021 if their genuine grievances will not be heard. They will go for indefinite pen down strike from October 12, memorandum submitted to the CJAS said, on Wednesday.

CJAS memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister and other competent authority mentioned that despite there are several experienced and qualified officers are available in the department, the government took arbitrary decision and posted a junior officer to head their department. The government also posted an IPS officer as Director of the Chhattisgarh State Jansampark Department .

The recent new positing is against the rules and will impact the morale of the officers working with the Chhattisgarh Jansampark Department, said President of CJAS.

We workday and night so that government policies and plans can reach effectively to the public and if such injustice prevailed with us then we will not tolerate.

The CJAS demanded competent officers should be posted on the position of Director of Jansampark Department.

