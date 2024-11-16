 Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoists Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 5 Maoists Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter; Visuals Surface

Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoists Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter; Visuals Surface

During the operation, two security personnel sustained injuries. One of them, identified as Khileshwar Gawade, suffered bullet wounds in the head and right hand, while the other, Hiraman Yadav, was hit in the thigh. Both injured personnel were immediately evacuated and airlifted to Raipur for further medical treatment. Officials have assured that their condition is stable.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
One of the Injured Jawans Being Taken for Treatment | ANI

Narayanpur: In a major anti-Maoist operation, at least five Maoists were killed during a fierce encounter with security forces in the dense forests of the Abujhmad region in Chhattisgarh Narayanpur district on Saturday.

The gunfight took place after security personnel received reports about the presence of Maoists in the area.

According to officials, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., the forces came under heavy fire, leading to an intense gunfight that lasted nearly five hours.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Senior Maoist Leader Manjula Surrenders In Telangana; Key Accused In 2013 Jheeram...
article-image

Statement Of One Of The Jawans

FPJ Shorts
Sneak Peek Inside Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Ancestral Palace In Uttar Pradesh
Sneak Peek Inside Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Ancestral Palace In Uttar Pradesh
Magathane, Maharashtra Election 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
Magathane, Maharashtra Election 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
Mira Bhayandar: Eight-Member Gang Robs 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Of ₹13.5 Lakh At Knifepoint During Cryptocurrency Deal In Mira Road; Investigation Underway
Mira Bhayandar: Eight-Member Gang Robs 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Of ₹13.5 Lakh At Knifepoint During Cryptocurrency Deal In Mira Road; Investigation Underway
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Bats For BJP's Narendra Mehta, Praises His Role In Mira Bhayandar's Development In Special Video
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Bats For BJP's Narendra Mehta, Praises His Role In Mira Bhayandar's Development In Special Video

One of the jawan, part of the searching team, said that approximately 20 Maoists were present there, with at least five of them killed during the encounter.

"We were a team of 1,439 personnel deployed in the search operation. The encounter lasted until around 11 a.m., during which several Maoists were also injured. I came back but the search operation is still going on to capture the remaining Maoists," he said.

2 Security Personnel Injured

During the operation, two security personnel sustained injuries. One of them, identified as Khileshwar Gawade, suffered bullet wounds in the head and right hand, while the other, Hiraman Yadav, was hit in the thigh. Both injured personnel were immediately evacuated and airlifted to Raipur for further medical treatment. Officials have assured that their condition is stable.

Read Also
Maharashtra: NIA Seeks Permission To Interrogate 4 'Maoists' In Murder Of 27-Year-Old Man In...
article-image

Security personnel have so far recovered the bodies of five Maoists, along with some weapons. The process of identifying the dead Maoists is underway.

About Abujhmad Region

The Abujhmad region, which borders Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, is known for being a hotbed of Maoist activity. Just last month, security forces achieved an important victory by neutralising 31 Maoists in one of the most successful operations in Chhattisgarh’s history.

On the rising success of such operations, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P., had, last week said that a total of 192 Maoists have been killed this year alone. Authorities believe that sustained pressure from security forces is gradually weakening the insurgents' grip in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoists Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter; Visuals Surface

Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoists Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter; Visuals Surface

Telangana: 14-Year-Old Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Kotlapur; Investigation Underway

Telangana: 14-Year-Old Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Kotlapur; Investigation Underway

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP Over Infiltrator Issue In Jharkhand, Says...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP Over Infiltrator Issue In Jharkhand, Says...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2024 - Karunya KR-680 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2024 - Karunya KR-680 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...