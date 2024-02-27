Chhattisgarh: 46,746 People Missing From State, Says Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Vijay Sharma | X

Raipur, February 27: Replying to call of attention motion on missing persons in Chhattisgarh assembly on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that 46,746 people are missing from the state, and regarding this missing people reports were registered in different districts of the state within last 33 months.

The DyCM Sharma is responding to the calling attention motion moved by Kurud BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, over increasing number of missing people in the state. Out of 740 missing people, 744 persons were safely rescued in 176 cases in the last five years, he said. In the context, prosecuting agencies arrested 421 people in 176 cases, and were produced in the respective courts.

Anti-Human Trafficking Cells In 27 Districts:

From 2012 to 2015, in total 26 cases FIRs were registered against 50 placement companies, in which 19 directors and 31 agents were arrested. All these arrested accused were produced in the courts. Anti-human trafficking cells were constituted in 27 districts of the state to minimize the cases of trafficking.

A special operation ‘Muskan’ was conducted in the month of January this year, in which 51 boys and 453 girls were searched. They were handed over to their family members. The photographs of the missing persons are uploaded on the missing child portal to search the missing persons, said Sharma.

Vijay Sharma informed the House that an agreement was held in principal with IIM Raipur and Chhattisgarh Police Department to conduct multi-disciplinary research and study over the missing persons of the state after creating of Chhattisgarh as a new state.