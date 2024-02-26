VIDEO: Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Kavita Pran Lahrey Faces Backlash Over 'God's Grace' Statement; BJP Alleges Religious Conversion Advocacy

Kavita Pran Lahrey |

Recently elected Congress MLA of Bilaigarh constituency, Kavita Pran Lahrey, was dragged into controversy for her public statement in which she accepted that she was elected as an MLA due to "God’s grace" (Jesus Christ and Prophet Bajinder Singh alias Pappa ji). As the video clip of the Chhattisgarh's Mahila Congress MLA went viral on the social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised her in strong words and branded her promoters of religious conversion and demanded action against her.

In the video, the MLA can be seen saying, "It is due to pastor Prophet Bajinder Singh, I succeed to become MLA. On December 11, 2022, when I met God's servant Prophet Bajinder Singh, I was the daughter of a poor family, I had nothing, neither a car nor a house”, Lahere said.

ये है बिलाईगढ़ की विधायक कविता प्राण लहरे...एक समुदाय ने इनका ही माइंड वॉश कर दिया...कह रही पप्पा ने मेरा सब कुछ किया है...5 साल के शासनकाल में कांग्रेस की सरकार ने एक समुदाय और धर्मांतरण को इतना बढ़ावा दिया ये उसका साक्षात उदाहरण है।



Prophet Bajinder Singh often organises healing meets (Changai Sabha) in Jalandhar, Punjab several times dragged into controversy for public display of his stage managed magical powers. He has been accused of corruption, fuelling religious conversions and also booked for molestation of a girl.

However, the video circulated on social media is also one of the videos of his Changai Sabha.

BJP reacts to the video

The incident clearly shows that the Congress party gives patronage to the people involved in forceful religious conversion, BJP state spokesperson Kedar Gupta said.

During the Baghel government, whenever BJP complained about religious conversion, instead of taking action against the people involved in it filed cases against BJP workers, leaders, he said.

BJP respects all religions including Christian and Muslim religions, but those who convert the people either by luring or cheating or force will be dealt iron hand, the BJP spokesperson said.

However, when the issue became an issue of political debate, the MLA clarified her stand and said, I am Hindu and daughter of Satnami community. When I attended religious prayers in Hindu temples, performed dance in Ram temple, why was it not noticed, she asked.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Dipak Baij said, the MLA was intentionally targeted to get political mileage by BJP and its leaders.

BJP men wanted people confined to one religion and related religious places but Congress leaders respect all religions equally, he said.