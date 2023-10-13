Chhattisgarh: 24% Of Sitting MLAs Face Criminal Charges, Reveals ADR Report

DCM TS Singh Deo | FPJ

Raipur: Association for democratic reforms (ADR) released a report-2023 related to MLAs of Chhattisgarh on Friday including the criminal cases they are facing, and the wealth they accrue.

According to the ADR report, out of 88 sitting MLAs 21 (24%) Sitting MLAs have criminal cases pending against them. 13% of sitting MLAs are facing serious criminal cases, in number it equals 11 MLAs. Among these one sitting MLA is booked for attempt to murder under IPC section 207.

Party wise, this record can be understood, out of 71 MLAs from Congress party 18 (25%) sitting MLAs and 3 (21%) out of 14 BJP MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

11 (15%) out of 71 Congress MLAs have declared facing serious criminal cases against themselves, ADR report said.

Tribal dominant state Chhattisgarh having around 16.37% population living in poverty has 65 Crorepati MLAs. Out of 88 sitting MLAs 74% MLAs are crorepati.

Party wise crorepati MLAs can be read as 50 (70%) out of 71 MLAs from Congress , 13 (93%) out of 14 MLAs from BJP, 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from BSP and 1 (100%) Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLAs have declared assets valued more than ₹1 crore, the report claimed.

The average of assets per sitting MLA is ₹10.50 crore.

DCM TS Singh Deo tops the list

Among these sitting crorepati MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo sits on top with an asset worth ₹500 Crore, meanwhile,

Congress sitting MLA Amitesh Shukla from Gariyaband Rajim holds an asset and wealth worth ₹74 Crore and BJP’s MLA Saurabh Singh Thakur has wealth worth ₹27 Crore. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ram Kumar Yadav of Janjgir-Champa has only declared assets worth ₹30,000 only.

