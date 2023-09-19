Chhattisgarh: BJP Leaders Release Alleged Corruption Video Of Congress MLAs, Demand CBI Probe

Representational Image

Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party leaders released the video of two Congress MLAs and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for indulging in corruption.

Releasing the video BJP leader O P Choudhary on X (Formerly Twitter) wrote, “Will Congress accept this video of the bundle of notes placed in front of the MLA or if there is any doubt on the video, will it show the courage to hand it over to CBI for investigation??”

“Or will file an FIR against me like the coal video??,” he added.

— OP Choudhary (@OPChoudhary_Ind) September 17, 2023

He further stated, “This is Ramkumar Yadav, Congress MLA from Chandrapur in Chhattisgarh. He presents himself as poor and destitute. Before becoming an MLA, he was also poor. He also lives in a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.”.

“His Father, grandfather and himself had been looking after cattle. They used to graze as well, as they themselves claim. But see the wad of notes kept in front of the MLA in this video going viral on social media… Congress is no longer fit to answer… All the people of Congress have looted the state,” he said.

He added, “Congress's culture of corruption and mafia raj.... Fly ash, sand, coal, liquor… there is a mafia king in everything…”

MLA Ramkumar Yadav replying to it states that the person who has made it viral can say about it.

"I am not looking towards the money nor is speaking about it. If I take a video before the aeroplane, does it belong to me," he said. Earlier also the BJP had released a similar video stating the money had been taken. People will believe them. O P Choudhary is an officer and has been involved in allocation of lands during his tenure as Janjgir-Champa district collector. "If the facts of the video have any facts, let him prove it. If any poor person comes to me, provide food to him," he added.

In another tweet, former minister and BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar posted the video of another Congress MLA. He writes, “If any news comes out about any leader or MLA committing bribery, scam or illegal extortion, then it will be understood that the leader is a Congressman. This news of Pali-Tanakhar MLA Mohit Ram Kerketta, let the people decide it.”

The video content is an interaction of a person having paid some money to the MLA for work.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reacting to it stated that no one has lodged any complaint regarding it. Nor anyone had made the claim of the cash. These are part of a smear campaign, just before the elections against the Congress MLAs.