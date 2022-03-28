Chhattisgarh: 18 wagons of 2 goods trains derail; services of 11 trains impacted

Raipur: Two goods trains collided at Jamgaon station area from back in Raigarh district around 4.15 pm on Monday evening, said South Eastern Central Railways in a statement. It led to the derailment of 18 wagons.

The collision of two trains resulted in major damage to the property of railways.

Collision of two goods trains at Jamgaon, in Raigarh led to derailment of 18 wagons, said SECR in a release.

It impacted the up and down services on the track. Just after the accident, in order to speed up rescue and restoration of works and services teams were dispatched from Brajrajnagar, Raigarh and Bilaspur, the official communique said.

Meanwhile, the train accident has impacted operations of 11 trains run on the track.

As a precautionary measure, the SECR cancelled the services of trains 08736 Bilaspur Raigarh passengers up and down.

Train Titlagarh-Bilaspur passenger 08263 will terminate at Jharsuguda Road station, Gondia Jharsuguda 08861 will stop at Kirorimal station and Gondia Raigarh Jan Shatabdi will stop at Bilha station, the release said.

Meanwhile, trains 12809 CSMT Howrah express, 20471 Bikaner Puri express, and 12811 LTT-Hatia express will move on a diverted route via Lakholi.

However, 12860 Howrah LTT express, 22845 Hatia- Pune express and 17322 Jasidih Vascodigama Express will travel on diverted route Jharsuguda- Titlagarh track.

SECR expressed apology for the inconvenience and interruption caused in the operation of train services on the following routes.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:45 PM IST