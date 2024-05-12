 Live Breaking News Updates: Actor Allu Arjun Booked For Unauthorised Visit To YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi's House In Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal
Live Updates

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun | Instagram
12 May 2024 08:25 AM IST

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has been booked by Nandyal police in Andhra Pradesh for visiting YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi without taking a prior permission from the constituency's Returning Officer. The MLA was also booked by the police alongside the actor.

Arjun had visited Ravi's house on Saturday. Upon learning about the 'Pushpa' fame's arrival, people gathered outside Ravi's house to get a glimpse of the star.

The police a case against under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the local Two Town police station. Since Section 144 of the Election Code and Section 31 of the AP Police Act were in force.

