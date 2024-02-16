Chhattisgarh: 1 Dead After 2 Youth Attacked With Sticks & Shovel In Bilaspur, 5 Held; Horrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Chhattisgarh: A horrifying incident of violence has rocked Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, where several individuals brutally attacked two young men with sticks and other weapons. One of the victims tragically lost his life, while the other remains in critical condition due to the attack that was caught on a CCTV camera in the locality. The police have arrested five suspects in connection with the case as per reports.

CCTV Footage Shows Brutal Assault

A terrifying video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. In the CCTV footage, one can see two men brutally hitting the victims lying on the street. One attacker can be seen hitting a victim with a shovel. He repeatedly hits the victim, until the poor youth shows no movement in the body. Then, the attacker goes to the other victim where he accompanies another attacker to launch an attack on the already injured man.

Details On The Incident

The incident occurred late on the night of February 14 in the Khamtarai Housing Board Colony in the Bilaspur police station area. Pankaj Upadhyay, along with his friend Kallu, was riding a motorcycle home when they encountered Gopi Suryavanshi's house on Main Road, said local reports. Gopi and his brothers were outside the house, engaged in preparing materials for flooring.

An argument followed between Pankaj, Kallu and the Suryavanshi family when they objected to the spread of cement, sand, and gravel on the road. This escalated into a physical confrontation, with the Suryavanshi family and others nearby attacking Pankaj and Kallu mercilessly with sticks and other weapons. Both victims sustained severe injuries as a result.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Sarankhda police team swiftly arrived at the scene. The injured were rushed to the SIMS Hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, Pankaj succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Kallu remains in critical condition.

Case Filed, 5 Arrested

The police have arrested five individuals involved in the violence, including Tilakesh alias Sallu Suryavanshi, Rupesh Shukla, Shiv Shukla, Gopi Suryavanshi and one other juvenile was detained. Charges have been filed against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), and 302 (murder).