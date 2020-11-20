Chhath: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, his deputy Renu Devi offer prayers to Sun God

Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Renu Devi offered prayers to the setting Sun on Friday evening. Nitish offered obeisance at the makeshift pond in his official bungalow at 1, Anney Marg. Nitish’s elder brother, elder sister-in-law and niece were observing the Chhath fest.

At Bettiah, Dy CM Renu Devi joined prayers to the Sun god with her family.

The ministry of home affairs guidelines on Corona protocols were not observed at most places. Devotees and visitors were seen not wearing masks at most of the riverbanks in Patna and other parts of the state. Social distancing was not maintai­n­ed near the tanks and ponds of most residential colonies.

Jawans and boats of the NDRF and SDRF were deployed on the banks of the Ganga as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, 5 people were injured, 3 of them critically when some miscreants fired on the devotees at Mubarakpur ghat at Manjhi in Saran district on Friday afternoon. The wounded were rushed to Chapra sadar hospital.

The 4-day Chhath celebrations will conclude on Saturday morning with prayers to the rising Sun.