Chennai Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert

Chennai Weather Forecast

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's capital city woke up at 05: 42 AM and the sun is likely to set at 6: 35 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 77 per cent. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day.

Rainfall is expected in the state

The RMC has predicted rainfall to continue over Tamil Nadu. Some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds of speed reaching 30-40 kmph. Rainfall may be heavy in various districts, including Western Ghats, until the weekend.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued rainfall in Chennai, Ranipet, Villupuram, Puducherry, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Theni, Thoothukudi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Sivaganga, Chengalpattu, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu.

Dos & don'ts during Thunderstorm and lightning pic.twitter.com/ofZLI7OTJO — IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) June 9, 2025

Cyclonic circulation is influencing the rainfall

The rainfall is likely due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. Rainfall could lead to waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas. Residents can experience traffic congestion in some areas.

An orange alert has been issued for the upcoming days

The RMC has issued an orange weather alert for ghat areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris between June 13 and June 15 as they are likely to receive rainfall heavy rainfall and it likely to be accompanied by thunderstoms and lightning.

Today's AQI

The AQI in the city is likely to be around 91 which indicates moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. Some people who are less sensitive to air pollution may also have problems. Sensitive people may face more problems.

The higher the AQI, the higher the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI of 50 or less indicates good air quality, while an AQI of more than 300 indicates hazardous air quality.