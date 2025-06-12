 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Extremely Heavy Rainfall; IMD Predicts Red Alert For Thursday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy showers with cloudy skies on Thursday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 05: 53 AM.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 46 PM. The residents will not get respite from the humidity and it is likely to be around 81 per cent.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered moderate to heavy rainfall with strong winds and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Keravalli & Malnad districts of the state from today till June 15, #RedAlert has been issued, for the remaining days."

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for June 12 in coastal and it's adjoining regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Whereas scattered heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated regions of the state. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstoms and lightning.

A red alert has been issued for June 12

The IMD has issued a red alert in coastal areas, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur with strong surface winds. A yellow alert has been issued in Bengaluru, and rain is likely to continue for the next three to four days.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

June 13: The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

June 14: The weather department forecasted light rainfall on Saturday.

June 15: Possibility of light rain and cloudy sky on Sunday.

June 16: Generally cloudy sky condition is predicted with light rainfall.

June 17: There is a possibility of light rainfall and a cloudy sky.

