Chennai Super Kings, Women Power: Check out Supriya Sule's Instagram updates from Lok Sabha

The Monsoon Session began on Monday with unprecedented COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines. The members of Parliament, who were tested for the virus before the session, were seen with masks in the House and maintained social distance with fellow MPs.

This, however, did not stop MPs from mingling and having a chat in the hallway. NCP MP Supriya Sule, who is quite active on Instagram, shared her pictures with fellow woman MPs.

In one picture, Sule posed with Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel and TMC's Mahua Moitra. They three woman MPs were seen keeping social distance as they were captured by Sule in the selfie.

"Anupriya and Mahua in Parliament," she captioned the image.