Chennai Super Kings, Women Power: Check out Supriya Sule's Instagram updates from Lok Sabha

The Monsoon Session began on Monday with unprecedented COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines. The members of Parliament, who were tested for the virus before the session, were seen with masks in the House and maintained social distance with fellow MPs.
This, however, did not stop MPs from mingling and having a chat in the hallway. NCP MP Supriya Sule, who is quite active on Instagram, shared her pictures with fellow woman MPs.
In one picture, Sule posed with Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel and TMC's Mahua Moitra. They three woman MPs were seen keeping social distance as they were captured by Sule in the selfie.
"Anupriya and Mahua in Parliament," she captioned the image.
She captioned her photo with DMK MP Kanimozhi as Chennai Superkings. "Chennai Superkings! Thank you @kanimozhidmk Love my Sari!" the caption on the image read.
Sule also posted a picture with BJP's Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Anupriya Patel and Mahua Moitra. She thanked Pujari for "Sambalpuri Design Mask."
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the NCP leader stressed on the need to debate on economic challenges along with the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think the biggest challenge right now in the country is the state of the economy and unemployment. I think on the first day, what we should have debated today in Parliament is the state of the economy, pandemic and challenges of unemployment."
Sule further said that the whole world is facing economic challenges and it is a global scenario.
"This is a global scenario and we are not the only country going through it. But it should be a priority of the government. I don't see this government at the Centre talking extensively about either the economy or unemployment challenges. We should put it on priority," said Sule.
