 Chennai Shocker: Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Assaults Woman, Drops Her Home; Arrested
A bike taxi driver allegedly sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman in Chennai on Monday. He was arrested by the police and was sent to judicial custody.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Chennai Shocker: Bike-Taxi Driver Sexually Assaults Woman, Drops Her Home; Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: A shocking incident surfaced from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, where a bike taxi driver allegedly sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman on Monday, October 27. The accused has been identified as Sivakumar. He was arrested by the police and was sent to judicial custody.

The woman reportedly booked a bike a bike taxi on Monday to meet her friend in the Pakkikaranai area of the city. She also asked Shivakumar to wait for her for the return trip, reported NDTV.

During the return journey, Shivakumar allegedly threatened the woman, took her to a deserted place, and then sexually assaulted her, reported NDTV. He dropped the woman home.

The survivor then narrated the entire incident to her husband. The couple approached the police and filed a complaint against Shivakumar. On the basis of the woman's statement, a case was registered.

"T 5 Vanagaram Police conducted an inquiry on the complaint and found it to be true. A case was registered, and the accused was identified as Sivakumar," the police statement said, as quoted by the media house.

A manhunt operation was then launched to nab the accused, and Shivakumar was taken into custody.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Delivery Agent Misbehaves With Brazilian Model:

In a similar incident that took place in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, a student enrolled in a reputed private college and working as a Blinkit delivery staffer allegedly misbehaved with a Brazilian model in the R.T. Nagar police station limits. He was later arrested by the police. The accused was identified as Kiran Rao Pawar.

The incident occurred on October 17, while the woman lodged a complaint on October 25. According to the FIR, the victim had not revealed the traumatic experience earlier due to fear. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

