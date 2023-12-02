Chennai Shocker! 20-Year-Old Ashiq Kills Girlfriend In Hotel, Posts Picture Of Her Lifeless Body On WhatsApp Status

Twitter

A 20-year-old nursing student was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend at a hotel in Chennai. Shockingly, the accused, identified as Ashiq, posted a picture of the deceased on his WhatsApp story. The incident was brought to the attention of the police when the victim's friends observed the accused's WhatsApp status.

Police find victim's body in hotel room

Following the friends' alert, the police discovered the lifeless body of the victim in the hotel room where the couple had been residing.

According to the police, the young woman, a second-year nursing student, had been in a relationship with the accused for five years. Recently, they had jointly leased a room in the city and had been residing together.

When the victim was absent from college classes for three consecutive days, her friends became concerned and inquired about her whereabouts. They learned that her boyfriend, Ashiq, had arrived in Chennai, secured a hotel room, and taken her with him.

Victim's friends find picture of her lifeless body on his WhatsApp status

Their shock intensified when they discovered a photograph of the lifeless woman as Ashiq's WhatsApp status. Chennai Police launched an investigation, eventually locating the body in a private hotel. The authorities also examined CCTV footage in the vicinity, leading to Ashiq's apprehension.

During questioning, the accused purportedly admitted to the crime, revealing that they had a heated argument after the woman accused him of having an affair with someone else. Provoked by this accusation, Ashiq confessed to strangling her to death with his t-shirt.

India Today, citing police sources, disclosed that the couple even had a child during their teenage years, whom they had given up for adoption.