Mumbai Crime: Repeat Offender Arrested In Vile Parle For Molesting Ex-Girlfriend; Faces Third Similar Case

The Vile Parle police have arrested a man for molesting multiple women including his ex-girlfriend. Out on bail, this was the third similar case registered against him. The fresh case was lodged by his former girlfriend

According to the information received from the police, the accused Umesh Shantaram Mistry, 38, met the complainant on social media five years ago and later they fell in love. The former couple would often fight over petty issues and the complainant finally decided to end the relationship.

On November 17, the complainant received a call from an unknown number who also turned out to be the accused and the woman texted him not to approach her again. This angered the accused and he started threatening to kill her. As the accused did not stop harassing her, the woman approached the cops.

On her complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 354 (A), 354 (E) and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. As the accused learnt about the FIR, he absconded but was finally arrested from his native village Kudal.

A police officer said that Mistry had two molestation cases registered against him earlier and he was out on bail.