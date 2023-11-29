 Mumbai Crime: Repeat Offender Arrested In Vile Parle For Molesting Ex-Girlfriend; Faces Third Similar Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Repeat Offender Arrested In Vile Parle For Molesting Ex-Girlfriend; Faces Third Similar Case

Mumbai Crime: Repeat Offender Arrested In Vile Parle For Molesting Ex-Girlfriend; Faces Third Similar Case

A police officer said that the accused had two molestation cases registered against him earlier and he was out on bail.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash

The Vile Parle police have arrested a man for molesting multiple women including his ex-girlfriend. Out on bail, this was the third similar case registered against him. The fresh case was lodged by his former girlfriend

According to the information received from the police, the accused Umesh Shantaram Mistry, 38, met the complainant on social media five years ago and later they fell in love. The former couple would often fight over petty issues and the complainant finally decided to end the relationship.

On November 17, the complainant received a call from an unknown number who also turned out to be the accused and the woman texted him not to approach her again. This angered the accused and he started threatening to kill her. As the accused did not stop harassing her, the woman approached the cops.

On her complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 354 (A), 354 (E) and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. As the accused learnt about the FIR, he absconded but was finally arrested from his native village Kudal.

A police officer said that Mistry had two molestation cases registered against him earlier and he was out on bail.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 63-Year-Old Real Estate Agent Booked For Molesting Women At Andheri Railway Station
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PNB Fraud Case: Special PMLA Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Intervention Plea In ICICI Bank...

PNB Fraud Case: Special PMLA Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Intervention Plea In ICICI Bank...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Kurla Doctor Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Fraudsters Disguised As LIC Agents

FPJ Cyber Secure: Kurla Doctor Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Fraudsters Disguised As LIC Agents

Thane: Bombay High Court Urges Swift Operationalisation Of 100-Bed Hospital In Mumbra's Kausa

Thane: Bombay High Court Urges Swift Operationalisation Of 100-Bed Hospital In Mumbra's Kausa

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 Nabs 3 More Women In Child Trafficking Racket, 29-Day-Old Baby Rescued

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 Nabs 3 More Women In Child Trafficking Racket, 29-Day-Old Baby Rescued

Mumbai News: BMC Plans To Plant 10,000 Trees & Establish Vedic-Themed Park On Recovered Land In...

Mumbai News: BMC Plans To Plant 10,000 Trees & Establish Vedic-Themed Park On Recovered Land In...