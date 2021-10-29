Chennai: Rajinikanth undergoes successful medical procedure; likely to be discharged in few days

Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday evening after complaining of giddiness, underwent a medical procedure and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

He was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai “following an episode of giddiness.” In a medical bulletin, the hospital executive director Aravindan Selvaraj said, "the actor, who recently received the Dadasaheb Phalke award was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularization.”

The procedure was successfully performed on Friday and Rajinikanth is recovering well. “He is likely to be discharged after a few days,” the bulletin said. On Thursday, the actor’s family had said that he was taken to hospital for a routine health check-up.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:27 PM IST