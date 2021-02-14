Chennai: PM Modi hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army

Prime Minister Modi is on a day-long visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala today. Later today, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation, at Kochi.

These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential.

the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

He will also inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crore, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur Districts and will ease out traffic from Chennai Port. This section connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes through major yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The Campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.

Governor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will also be present on the occasion.

The inauguration of the slew of projects comes ahead of Assembly elections in the state.