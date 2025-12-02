Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video

Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai has been witnessing rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah, bringing normal life out of gear. Due to heavy showers, metro services in the city were disrupted. A metro train in Chennai was halted between the High Court and Puratchi Thalaivar Metro stations. Passengers were left stranded inside the train.

The incident took place on the Blue Line of the Chennai metro services. In one of the videos shared by news agency PTI, commuters could be seen peeping out of the train to figure out what exactly happened.

Here's The Video:

VIDEO | A Chennai Metro train came to an abrupt halt likely due to power failure inside the tunnel between Central and High Court stations, leaving passengers stranded inside. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/W5qHtKm8u8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2025

According to a report by NDTV, almost 10 minutes after the train stopped inside a tunnel, an announcement was made asking the passengers to walk to the nearby metro station, the High Court station, which was around 500 metres from the spot where the metro train suffered a glitch.

Another video surfaced online, in which commuters could be seen walking through the tunnel to reach the High Court station. Notably, the Blue Line plies between the Wimco Nagar Depot and Chennai International Airport.

Reacting to the incident, the Chennai Metro Rail, in an X post, said. "Due to technical issue, metro train was halted between high court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done and train has been promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20 AM, "it said in an X post.

"We regret the inconvenience caused," the Chennai Metro Rail added.

The metro services on the blue line were resumed after some time.

On Monday, Chennai and its nearby districts continued to receive steady downpour due to the weakened Cyclone Ditwah, leading to waterlogging of roads, highways, and low-lying areas.

Traffic snarls were witnessed in many parts, including the Kathipara flyover in the city.

The weather office had predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts till Tuesday morning due to the remnants of the cyclonic storm that remained close to the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coasts.