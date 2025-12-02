 Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video

A metro train in Chennai was halted between the High Court and Puratchi Thalaivar Metro stations. Passengers were left stranded inside the train. The incident took place on the Blue Line of the Chennai metro services. In one of the videos shared by news agency PTI, commuters could be seen peeping out of the train to figure out what exactly happened.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai has been witnessing rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah, bringing normal life out of gear. Due to heavy showers, metro services in the city were disrupted. A metro train in Chennai was halted between the High Court and Puratchi Thalaivar Metro stations. Passengers were left stranded inside the train.

The incident took place on the Blue Line of the Chennai metro services. In one of the videos shared by news agency PTI, commuters could be seen peeping out of the train to figure out what exactly happened.

Here's The Video:

According to a report by NDTV, almost 10 minutes after the train stopped inside a tunnel, an announcement was made asking the passengers to walk to the nearby metro station, the High Court station, which was around 500 metres from the spot where the metro train suffered a glitch.

Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology
Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology

Another video surfaced online, in which commuters could be seen walking through the tunnel to reach the High Court station. Notably, the Blue Line plies between the Wimco Nagar Depot and Chennai International Airport.

Reacting to the incident, the Chennai Metro Rail, in an X post, said. "Due to technical issue, metro train was halted between high court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done and train has been promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20 AM, "it said in an X post.

"We regret the inconvenience caused," the Chennai Metro Rail added.

The metro services on the blue line were resumed after some time.

On Monday, Chennai and its nearby districts continued to receive steady downpour due to the weakened Cyclone Ditwah, leading to waterlogging of roads, highways, and low-lying areas.

Traffic snarls were witnessed in many parts, including the Kathipara flyover in the city.

The weather office had predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts till Tuesday morning due to the remnants of the cyclonic storm that remained close to the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coasts.

