The two had gone on a drive and started chatting after stopping the car near a pond in Rajakulam where the quarrel began.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Chennai: Doctor sets Mercedes Benz car on fire after fight with girlfriend | Representative pic
Chennai: In a twisted tale of love a 28-year-old doctor in Kancheepuram set his Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 40 lakh on fire after he fought with his girlfriend. As per a Times of India report, the man identified as one Kavin, of Dharmapuri, who is an MBBS graduate from a private medical college in Kancheepuram, was dating a girl from the same college since the last two years and practiced in a nearby area.

The two went on a drive on Thursday night and started chatting after stopping the car near a pond in Rajakulam. During the conversation the two started quarrelling. The man took out an empty bottle, emptied some fuel in it from his car and poured it on the vehicle after which he set the car on fire.

The girl had reportedly stopped the man from setting the car on fire but he did not listen. The villagers reportedly informed police and fire services but the car was completely damaged by the time they came. A case has been filed in the matter and the man has been let out.

