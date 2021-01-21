Chattisgarh: Police arrest 9 accused in Rs 31 lakh loot case in Raipur

Raipur police have arrested nine accused including the mastermind and a steel company employee and claimed Rs 31 lakh robbery case.

Three bike-borne masked robbers had injured and robbed the cashier of a steel company Nityananda Chhura alias Amit (32) of Rs 31 lakh near Sarora in Urla industrial area of Raipur on Saturday morning, police said. Raipur police lodged a case and started a probe into it.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Yadav while addressing the media through a press conference on Wednesday said, the arrested accused identified as a steel company employee Hinchharam Sahu (38), the mastermind Hemant Sahu (24) and his seven accomplices Tikendra Sen (18), Bhushan Verma (32), Likesh Patel (20), Hemkalyan Kosle (20), Harish Patel (19), Domesh Sahu (28) and Bhupendra Patel (32), all residents of Raipur district, have been taken into custody.

Based on the technical analysis of CCTV footage and call detailed record (CDR), police arrested the mastermind and four accused Hemkalyan, Harish, Likesh and Tikendra were banned from Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, three accused Bhushan, Bhupendra and Domesh were arrested on Tuesday late night from their native villages in Raipur district.

Police seized Rs 25 lakh cash, seven mobile phones, two bikes (CG-04, MW-6945 and CG-04, MH-2964) and steel rod used in the crime from them.