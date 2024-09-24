Chattisgarh: Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Writes Letter To CJI Alleging Of Political Conspiracy Hatched Against Him

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel | FPJ

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India, raising serious allegations against the investigative agencies. Baghel claims that these agencies are attempting to end his political career through coercive tactics.

In his letter, Baghel requested an independent inquiry into the alleged conspiracies being hatched against him to end his political career.

He made the allegations on the basis of statements serious accusations levelled by a businessman Surya Kant Tiwari, who is currently incarcerated in Raipur Central Jail in connection with a coal levy case. Tiwari has accused the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Chief, Amresh Mishra, of threatening him to confess that he was involved in transferring money to Baghel through an associate, Saumya Chaurasiya.

After learning about Tiwari’s allegations, Baghel visited the central jail recently and made a public statement in the media that he would write a letter to both the High Court and the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice, as well as inform the Chief Minister of the incidents and the activities carried out against him. In his letter, Baghel noted that Mishra allegedly pressured Tiwari to implicate him in the alleged coal transport crime, claiming he was the beneficiary.

Baghel further highlighted that Mishra exhibited unprofessional behavior during this interaction and threatened Tiwari with severe consequences if he did not comply. According to Tiwari, Mishra warned that failure to cooperate would result in him being implicated in other cases, with threats against his family members.

Baghel accused the authorities of attempting to tarnish his reputation and gain political advantage from these events. He expressed concern over the serious allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him and his close associates, which he perceives as part of a broader political conspiracy aimed at damaging his reputation and career

He concluded that the actions of these agencies appear to be solely focused on undermining him, his family, and his political future, while lacking any credibility or genuine intent to pursue justice.