Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to Rajnath Singh for early establishment of army camp in Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting setting up of a long pending army camp at Bilaspur at the earliest.

Drawing the attention of the Union minister, the CM has mentioned in writing that the state has already allocated about 1000 acres of land to the Ministry of Defense for the establishment of the Army Cantonment in Bilaspur. The process of setting up this army camp is still pending, said an official communique of Chhattisgarh Government.

Initially, requirements of the airstrip were stated along with it for setting up the Army Cantonment. In view of the aviation requirements of the region, the state government has developed the airstrip and completed the necessary procedure.

Bilasabai Caveen Airport, Bilaspur is now recognized by DGCA in 3C VFR category and now ready to to cater to the aviation related requirements of Civil Aviation and the Army, the communique said.