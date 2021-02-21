Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to Rajnath Singh for early establishment of army camp in Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting setting up of a long pending army camp at Bilaspur at the earliest.
Drawing the attention of the Union minister, the CM has mentioned in writing that the state has already allocated about 1000 acres of land to the Ministry of Defense for the establishment of the Army Cantonment in Bilaspur. The process of setting up this army camp is still pending, said an official communique of Chhattisgarh Government.
Initially, requirements of the airstrip were stated along with it for setting up the Army Cantonment. In view of the aviation requirements of the region, the state government has developed the airstrip and completed the necessary procedure.
Bilasabai Caveen Airport, Bilaspur is now recognized by DGCA in 3C VFR category and now ready to to cater to the aviation related requirements of Civil Aviation and the Army, the communique said.
The Chief Minister has mentioned in the letter that commercial passenger services are starting from Bilaspur on March 1. The state government is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakrabhata, Bilaspur. The establishment of army cantonment in the state will not only speed up the proper development of this area, but it will also help youth of the state in accessing opportunities of army services. The presence of Army Cantonment in the state is also expected to be helpful in the direction of eradication of Naxal extremism.
In view of the benefits to the State Government and the Central Government from the establishment of the Army Cantonment, the State Government wants to urge the Ministry of Defense to expedite its establishment, the CM said. In this direction, the State Government is ready to work with the Ministry of Defense.