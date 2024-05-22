'Chaos, Ruckus, Stampede-Like Situations Every Day': UP CM Yogi Adityanath While Taking Dig At Congress & Samajwadi Party In Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the Congress and Samajwadi parties, saying they "create chaos and stampede-like situations every day and threaten to bring back inheritance tax if voted to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur, CM Yogi said, "...SP is in a very bad situation. It is a regional party. They are contesting elections for 60-62 seats. When they (the Samajwadi Party and Congress) are miles away from power, their party workers aren't respecting them; they create chaos, ruckus and stampede-like situations every day."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A stampede-like situation was witnessed during a public rally of Samajwadi Party (SP) in Azamgarh today when party supporters and Police entered into a scuffle. The party supporters also took down loudspeakers installed at the event.



#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "...When they (Samajwadi Party and congress) are miles away from power, their party workers aren't respecting them, they create chaos, ruckus and stampede-like situations every day. It's not a… pic.twitter.com/yyysQBXuar — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

"It's not a hidden fact that they would have exploited people in UP when they were in power...," he said, targeting the two INDIA bloc alliance allies.

"The BJP is inching closer to its target of achieving 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We also want (to win) the Jaunpur seat. I have come here to appeal to you," CM Yogi added.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Inheritance Tax

CM Yogi claimed that the Congress and SP (if voted to power) would bring back the inheritance tax.

"Congress and SP say that they will bring inheritance tax. This inheritance tax is nothing but the 'Jaziya' of Aurangzeb... 'Jaziya' used to be taken from Hindus. Aurangzeb had asked Hindus either to convert to Islam or pay 'Jaziya'. We need to unmask the soul of Aurangzeb that is entering through the alliance of Congress and the SP," CM Yogi said.

#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Congress and SP say that they will bring inheritance tax. This inheritance tax is nothing but the 'Jaziya' of Aurangzeb... 'Jaziya' was used to be taken from Hindus. Aurangzeb had asked… pic.twitter.com/OGM1LusFzk — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Elections

The Congress and the SP are fighting the elections in alliance. Uttar Pradesh, which contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha elections, is voting in all seven phases. According to the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, the Samajwadi Party is contesting 63 seats while the Congress is contesting 17.

The first five phases of polling were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The next two rounds of voting will be held on May 25 and June 1.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be announced on June 4.