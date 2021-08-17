Advertisement

West Bengal/Tripura: Different places across the state turned into a battlefield after BJP and police clashed over saffron camp’s 'Shahid Samman Yatra'.

The yatra that was supposed to start from BJP’s headquarter in Kolkata was stopped by the police even before it started and only Minister of State (MoS) Subhas Sarkar was allowed to conduct the program alone.

“We have faced many obstacles during the Yatra. We have maintained all COVID protocols during the 'Shahid Samman Yatra' but even then the police didn’t cooperate with us,” said Subhas.

Slamming the West Bengal government, BJP chief Dilip Ghosh stated that earlier this day he was not even allowed to enter his office at the BJP headquarters by the police.

“My car was stopped and I was not allowed to cross the police barricade. Is this Democracy that an opposition party will not even have the right to speak,” claimed Dilip.

Advertisement

Notably, nearly 100 BJP leaders and cadres were arrested including the Minister of the state.

Minister of state Shantanu Thakur and BJP cadres were restricted at Dum Dum while they were paying homage at a temple.

While Shantanu got into a brawl with a local police, the police were unable to answer the questions asked by the Bongaon MP.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumder, who was also arrested along with Shantanu claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress on one side doesn’t allow the opposition to hold party programs and on the other side cries foul against the BJP in Tripura.

Minister of state Nisith Pramanik’s car was attacked at Siliguri while he was heading towards Bagdogra airport.

Advertisement

“Nobody who does any other party has the right to speak in West Bengal, especially BJP. Our party workers were mercilessly beaten and harassed by the police during the program and even I couldn’t reach out to my people,” said Nisith.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista claimed that an unwritten emergency is going on in West Bengal.

“I along with John Barla were arrested in Bagdogra airport even though maintaining protocols we had organised for this program. A 12 year old girl was also arrested by police as she came to meet John. After hearing the age she was released. What a shameful act by Mamata Banerjee government,” slammed Raju.

Incidentally, at least 50 BJP cadres were arrested by police over allegedly not seeking permission from police to hold the agitation program.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, BJP’s Ashirwad Yatra was in full bloom as they reached out to people to seek their grievances and their well-being.

BJP Tripura spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that looking at the enthusiasm of people it is clear that people are still with BJP and also that no matter how much TMC stages drama they cannot win over Tripura.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:23 PM IST