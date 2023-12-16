Chandigarh: Punjab Police Apprehend Duo Linked To Carjackings & Extortion In Second Encounter In Mohali This Week

Chandigarh: Punjab Police Apprehend Notorious Duo Linked To Carjackings & Extortion In S A S Nagar Encounter |

The Punjab police claimed to have nabbed two notorious gangsters following an encounter in Sohana area of the S A S Nagar, near here on Saturday.

2nd encounter in the area this week

It is the second police encounter in the S A S Nagar district in this week. Besides other crimes, the criminal duo were also involved in two cases of carjacking in Mohali and extortion of Zirakpur-based businessmen and property dealers.

The police said that the two gangsters, identified as Karamjit Singh and Parambir Singh alias Prince, involved in 10 criminal cases were shot in the legs as they tried to flee when intercepted by the district crime investigation agency (CIA) cops after a chase. While Karamjit Singh belongs to Kurukshetra (Haryana), Parambir is a resident of Rajpura (Punjab).

Director general of police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav shared the news on X saying: "In a major breakthrough @sasnagarpolice arrests 2 notorious criminals involved in heinous crimes in exchange of fire between criminals and #CIA team. Both are seriously injured and taken to the nearest hospital. More than half a dozen cases are registered against them."

According to police, while Prince suffered two bullets, Karamjit had one bullet injury in the encounter while they tried to flee in a car driven by the former. They were nabbed and two .32 bore revolvers were also recovered from them with which they had fired on the police team.

Details of case

Elaborating on the case, the police said that it was also learnt that the car they were travelling in had been snatched from a taxi driver from Sector 114 of S A S Nagar on November 28. Besides, the two had also snatched a Thar jeep from a woman near the deputy commissioner’s office recently.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday last, another gangster Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal was also nabbed following a police encounter from Zirakpur area of the district when he tried to escape from police custody.