Chandigarh Elante Mall Tragic Video: 11-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Toy Train Overturns, FIR Lodged |

In a tragic incident that has come to light from Punjab's city of Chandigarh, an 11-yr-old boy identified as Shahbaz died after a toy train reportedly over turned in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall. The incident was reported on Saturday June 22. The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed in the area. The video was posted by @Gagan4344 on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

The post said, "CCTV visuals of a tragic incident at Chandigarh’s Elante Mall, where a toy train overturned, leading to the death of an 11-year-old boy named Shahbaz from Nawanshahr. In the video, it can be seen that Shahbaz was leaning out of the toy train window when it suddenly overturned as the driver made a turn. The police have seized the toy train and registered a case against the operator."

Toy train seized, case registered

The police have reportedly seized the toy train and a case has been registered. Local media reports said that Shahbaz was attempting to disembark from the toy train when the accident occurred. Soon after the the train overturned tragically crushing Shahbaz, several people present in the vicinity rushed to the train to rescue the children inside. While others were safely rescued, Shahbaz was critically injured. He was soon rushed to GMCH 32 hospital however he succumbed to his injuries.

A complaint was registered with the police by Jatinder Pal Singh. A case has been filed against Saurabh who has been identified as the toy train operator, and the owners of the mall. They have been accused of negligence and misconduct.

