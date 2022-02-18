Chandigarh administration changes office timings from February 21 to reduce traffic; check details

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion on roads, Chandigarh administration on Friday changed the office timings. As per the order issued by administration, offices will now work from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm and this will come in effect from February 21.

The change in office timings aims to aid the employees travelling to different offices of Punjab (Mohali), Haryana (Panchkula) and Central Government at the same time.

Chandigarh administration changes office timing to reduce traffic congestion on roads; offices to work from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Feb 21 pic.twitter.com/oH59RhpPCN — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

The neighboring state of Punjab is slated to go into Assembly elections very soon and candidates fighting for a seat in the cabinet in three constituencies in Mohali district have taken up the issue of traffic management in the uncontrolled urbanisation of Mohali.

These daily problems lead to violence, waterlogging and environmental damage, among other issues.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:27 PM IST