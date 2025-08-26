Chandauli Accident: Dry Mango Tree Falls On Moving Tempo, 4 Seriously Injured; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces | X/@Deadlykalesh

Chandauli: In a serious accident reported on Monday morning (August 25) in uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, a dry mango tree standing roadside suddenly broke and fell on a moving tempo.

The vehicle, which was carrying passengers from Chandauli to Syedraja town, was severely damaged in the accident, leaving four people, including the driver, critically injured, according to a report by Purvanchal Post.

🚨Chandauli district Uttar Pradesh, under the Syedraja police station limits, a roadside Peepal tree suddenly fell on an auto-rickshaw, leaving five people, including two women and the driver, seriously injured. The incident was captured on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/ilKpcDYbFB — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) August 25, 2025

Sudden Collapse Captured on CCTV

As per the report, eyewitnesses said that the tempo was filled with passengers when the accident occurred near the town. Without warning, a large branch of the old, dry mango tree broke off and came crashing down on the vehicle.

The impact caused significant damage to the front portion of the tempo, with the occupants inside sustaining serious injuries. Local residents rushed to the scene, rescued the injured, and transported them to a nearby private hospital for immediate medical attention.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV, and the footage is now being widely circulated on social media.

Villagers Blame Authorities For Negligence

According to local villagers, the dry tree had posed a clear danger for a long time, but authorities failed to take any action despite repeated warnings. Even after the accident, the remaining part of the tree continues to stand precariously, creating a sense of fear among commuters and passersby.

The police have inspected the scene and initiated further proceedings into the matter. The condition of the injured individuals remains critical, and treatment is ongoing.