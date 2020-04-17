'Chana, Rajma to be halted immediately': Netizens react as doctors claim coronavirus can spread through farts

The deadly pandemic coronavirus which has killed nearly 1,50,000 people worldwide can now be spread through farts, according to doctors.

Tests reports suggested that the virus was present in the faeces of more than half of COVID-19 patients.

However, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that pants can help in stopping the virus from getting transmitted through farts.

It also warned that if the infected patient is not wearing pants and releases a large amount of gas, then the other person who might take a sniff will be at risk.

Following this news, netizens had hilarious reactions.

"Chana, Rajma sales to be halted immediately," a user wrote.