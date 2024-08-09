Centre's 'Forceful Interference' In Religious Matters Are Against Constitution: Mayawati On Waqf Bill

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati targeted the central and Uttar Pradesh governments over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying their "forceful interference" in matters of mosques, madrasas, and Waqf was against the country's Constitution.

In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha yesterday, should be sent to the Standing Committee of the House for better consideration.

"The forceful interference of the central and UP governments in the matters of mosques, madrasas, and Waqf, and taking excessive interest in religious matters like temples and monasteries is against the Constitution and its principle of secularism. Is such narrow and selfish politics necessary? The government should fulfil its national duties," Mayawati said in one of the posts in Hindi.

The Congress and the BJP have been reaping electoral gains by indulging in politics of religion and caste. But now it is time to focus on saving reservation, and ending poverty, unemployment, inflation, and backwardness, she said in another post.

"In view of the doubts, apprehensions and objections raised on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill presented in Parliament today, it is appropriate to send this Bill to the Standing Committee of the House for better consideration. It would be better if the government does not hurry on such sensitive issues," she added.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

It also aims to clearly define 'Waqf' as "Waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property".

One of its objectives is streamlining the manner of registration of Waqfs through a central portal and database.

A detailed procedure is established for mutation as per revenue laws with due notice to all concerned before recording any property as a Waqf property.

The Wakf Act of 1995, was brought to regulate 'Auqaf (assets donated and notified as Waqf)' by a 'wakif (a person who dedicates a property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as religious or charitable)'.

The law was last amended in 2013.