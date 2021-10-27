Centre to launch mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak': Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; 48 districts identified for campaign

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday held a meeting with health ministers of states and UTs and said that we're going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'.

Sharing more details about the mega campaign he said that, "we're decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose."

As a part of the vaccination, special focus will be given in these districts during the special drive, said the Union Health Minister.

Further, he said that 48 districts have been identified in the country where less than 50% eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"32% people have received both the doses. More than 10 crores people haven't taken second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for second dose should take the vaccine," Mandaviya said further.

77% of eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with first dose. 32% people have received both the doses. More than 10 crores people haven't taken second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for second dose should take the vaccine: Union Health Minister pic.twitter.com/Y3jFeaUC23 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 103.53 crore as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

"With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 103.53 Cr (1,03,53,25,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the health ministry said.

India has reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases, 14,021 recoveries and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry further informed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:03 PM IST