Centre tightens drone policy after Soleimani's killing, starts 'Digital Sky Platform' to monitor

After two major global attacks in the last few months, the central government is now looking at tightening its drone regulations in India. The first uncalled attack was on Saudi Arabian refineries in September last year that resulted in sky-rocketing crude oil prices and the second was was the very recent attack by the USA in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top army official.

The Indian Express reported that the decision to step back on the drone policy is being done after several security agencies raised red flags.

The centre has launched “Digital Sky Platform,” a traffic management mechanism which is also a live platform for registration of manufacturers and operators of drones.

An official aware of the recent developments told the paper, “There is a realisation of the need to up the guard (on who gets licences)… there will be a step back on that. It is more of a security issue. There is a sense that this (drone policy) requires careful reassessment, given the new risks and the potential that it has to jeopardise the overall safety environment, including that of the aviation sector.”