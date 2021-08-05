'Centre is not capable of generating supply of vaccines': Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee during meeting over third COVID-19 wave

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held a Global Advisory Board meeting over third COVID-19 wave on Thursday. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting the Nobel laureate said, "The biggest problem is that Centre is not capable of generating supply of vaccines for the country. If there were enough vaccines, these claims wouldn't have arisen. We have not received the promised level of supply for the entire nation."