Centre gives Kumar Vishwas 'Y category' security with CRPF cover following Khalistan allegation against Kejriwal

The Central government has given Kumar Vishwas a 'Y category' security with CRPF cover amid a possible threat to his life after he alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is in connection with the Sikh seperatist group 'Khalistan'.

The move to give central security cover to Vishwas comes days after the Centre granted paramilitary protection to 25 BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab for elections.

The decision was based on intelligence inputs and taken after a thorough review.

On Friday, government sources had told PTI that the central government is reviewing the security of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection through a central agency.

“Vishwas’s security was being reviewed and a report has been sought from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in this regard,” sources in the government had said on Friday.

Ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas, had recently alleged that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal supported Khalistani elements during the last Punjab elections.

Lashing out at Kejriwal, Vishwas had said the AAP supremo met terror sympathisers in his home during the last assembly elections in Punjab.

In his interview with ANI, Vishwas said that Kejriwal and AAP party were consorting with separatists and terror sympathisers during the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections in 2017.

Kejriwal on Friday categorically dismissed all the allegations and termed these charges brought by Kumar Vishwas as laughable. Accusing the BJP and the Congress of ganging up against the AAP in Punjab

In India, security details are provided to some high-risk individuals by the police and local government. Depending on the threat perception to the person, the category is divided into six tiers: SPG, Z+ (highest level), Z, Y+, Y and X.

Individuals under this security blanket include (but are not limited to) the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Supreme Court and High Court Judges, Service Chiefs of Indian Armed Forces, Governors of State, Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers, actors and other VIPs.

Y category is a security detail of 8 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:24 PM IST