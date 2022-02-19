'He is an agitator, but not this': BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Kejriwal's alleged 'Khalistan' connection

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the assembly elections in Punjab following the allegations that Arvind Kejriwal may have a 'Khalistan' connection, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has come to the rescue of Delhi chief minister claiming that Kejriwal is a political agitator, but he could not possibly have any Khalistan connection, Tikait said during an interview with ANI.

He further added that Kumar Vishwas is a former party member, and in the past, they had a rift over the Rajya Sabha seat in the party after which Vishwas left AAP as he did not get the seat.

These are just allegations that are being laid upon Kejriwal, Tikait said.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, on Thursday, Feb 17, Kumar Vishwas, a founder member of AAP who has now distanced himself from the party, alleged that AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in collaboration with Khalistani separatists in Punjab.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha refuted the allegations and lashed out at Vishwas for defaming and deriding Kejriwal.

"The malicious, unfounded, fabricated and inflammatory insinuations made by Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory, but are redolent of promoting hatred ill will, and hostility in the society, in particular against the AAP," Chadha said.

Meanwhile, following his allegations against Kejriwal, the central government is reviewing the security of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas.

"The government is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a thorough review and based on intelligence inputs," the sources said.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to order a probe into former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' allegations that Arvind Kejriwal is supporting separatists during the campaign for the assembly elections.

In a tweet, Channi said, As CM of Punjab, I request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji's video".

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:46 PM IST