Centre considers Russia's offer to buy oil at cheaper rates: Report

India is considering taking up a Russian offer to buy its crude oil and other commodities at discounted prices with payment via a rupee-rouble transaction, two Indian officials said, amid tough Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

As stringent sanctions imposed by the European Union and US are crippling business and trade, desperate Russian oil companies are offering huge discounts to India, provided a payment mechanism to bypass the SWIFT ban is quickly approved by the government.

According to sources familiar with the development, Russian oil firms are offering 25-27 per cent discount to the dated Brent crude prices.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:43 PM IST