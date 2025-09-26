 Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
The apex court collegium, headed by CJI B.R. Gavai, in its meeting held on September 1, had approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates Saran, Adnan Ahmad, Vivek Kumar Singh, Prashad, Chauhan, Chaudhary, Chaturvedi, Jai Krishna Upadhyay, Nandan, Kunal Ravi Singh, Shukla, and Satya Veer Singh to the Bench.

article-image
Allahabad High Court | Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday cleared the appointment of 24 judges to the Allahabad High Court, following the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Vivek Saran, (ii) Vivek Kumar Singh, (iii) Smt Garima Prashad, (iv) Sudhanshu Chauhan, (v) Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, (vi) Smt Swarupama Chaturvedi, (vii) Siddharth Nandan, (viii) Kunal Ravi Singh, (ix) Indrajeet Shukla, (x) Satya Veer Singh, (xi) Dr Ajay Kumar-II, (xii) Chawan Prakash, (xiii) Divesh Chandra Samant, (xiv) Prashant Mishra-I, (xv) Tarun Saxena, (xvi) Rajeev Bharti, (xvii) Padam Narain Mishra, (xviii) Lakshmi Kant Shukla, (xix) Jai Prakash Tiwari, (xx) Devendra Singh-I, (xxi) Sanjiv Kumar, (xxii) Smt Vani Ranjan Agrawal, (xxiii) Achal Sachdev and (xxiv) Smt Babita Rani, to be Judges of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices," a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said.

The apex court collegium, headed by CJI B.R. Gavai, in its meeting held on September 1, had approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates Saran, Adnan Ahmad, Vivek Kumar Singh, Prashad, Chauhan, Chaudhary, Chaturvedi, Jai Krishna Upadhyay, Nandan, Kunal Ravi Singh, Shukla, and Satya Veer Singh to the Bench.

article-image

In another statement uploaded on the apex court's website, the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on September 1, has approved the proposal for appointment of the judicial officers Dr Ajay Kumar- II, Prakash, Samant, Mishra-I, Saxena, Bharti, Mishra, Shukla, Tiwari, Devendra Singh-I, Sanjiv Kumar, Agrawal, Sachdev, and Babita Rani.

Names of advocates Adnan Ahmad and Jai Krishna Upadhyay were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, but are yet to be cleared by the Union government.

