e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCentre holds transfer of Orissa HC Chief Justice Muralidhar who made headlines during Delhi riots

Centre holds transfer of Orissa HC Chief Justice Muralidhar who made headlines during Delhi riots

The apex court collegium had recommended the transfers of both the Chief Justices in one batch in September this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Centre holds transfer of Orissa HC Chief Justice Muralidhar who made headlines during Delhi riots | Image: delhihighcourt.nic.in
Follow us on

On Tuesday, the government remained silent on a Supreme Court collegium recommendation to transfer Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar to the Madras High Court.

It further went ahead to notify the transfer of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, to head the Rajasthan High Court.

The apex court collegium had recommended the transfers of both the Chief Justices in one batch in September this year. The Centre has now split the collegium recommendation by notifying Justice Mithal's transfer, however, leaving out Justice Muralidhar.

The uncertainty over Jsutice Muralidhar's transfer has affected the top court collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Jaswant Singh, who is currently a judge of the Orissa HC, as its Chief Justice, replacing Justice Muralidhar.

In the year 2018, th Centre had unilaterally bifurcated Justice (now retired) Indu Malhotra's file and appointed her as a Supreme Court judge while returning Justice KM Joseph's name to the collegium.

Both Justices Malhotra and Joseph were part of the same batch of judges recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court.

RECENT STORIES

Ukraine recaptures 5 settlements in Kherson region

Ukraine recaptures 5 settlements in Kherson region

TRS opposes move to replace English with Hindi in IITs

TRS opposes move to replace English with Hindi in IITs

Punjab & Haryana HC quashes FIRs against Kumar Vishwas & Tajinder Bagga

Punjab & Haryana HC quashes FIRs against Kumar Vishwas & Tajinder Bagga

Meta vs The Wire: From Andy Stone to Billy Peerigo; here's what journalists, entrepreneurs have to...

Meta vs The Wire: From Andy Stone to Billy Peerigo; here's what journalists, entrepreneurs have to...

Manipur govt warns of action against school teachers giving private tuition

Manipur govt warns of action against school teachers giving private tuition