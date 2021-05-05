Central Vista: SC admits plea against construction

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition to stay the construction work of the Central government's Central Vista project amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The plea by Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi asked the SC to suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Project in compliance with orders by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority during the subsistence of the Covid-19 pandemic peak.

The SC said, "We'll see it." However, the court did not give a date for hearing the matter. It asked the petitioner's lawyer to circulate the case details to parties.