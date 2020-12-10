Central Vista Project: PM Modi to perform Bhumi pujan, lay foundation stone of new Parliament building today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, in which Lok Sabha will be three times of its existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger.

The ceremony will begin at 12:55 pm followed by which Bhoomi Poojan and foundation stone laying ceremony will take place at 1 pm. 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1:30 pm.

At 2:15 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering on the occasion.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples' Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India' in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

"The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger," the release said.

The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture, it said.