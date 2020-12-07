SC slams Centre for going ahead with Central Vista despite pending pleas, allows 'Bhumi Pujan' of new Parliament building

The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said it will not allow construction or demolition till its decision on pending pleas opposing Central Vista project.

Centre can proceed with requisite paperwork and proposed ground-breaking ceremony, it added.

The bench is hearing several pleas on the issue, including those filed by activist Rajeev Suri and retired Lt Col. Anuj Srivastava against various permissions given to the project by the authorities including the nod to change of land use.

Earlier, the apex court had said that any change at the ground level made by authorities for the Central Vista project will be "at their own risk".