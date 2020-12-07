SC slams Centre for going ahead with Central Vista despite pending pleas, allows 'Bhumi Pujan' of new Parliament building

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over development on Central Vista project and barred the government from undertaking construction or demolition till its decision on pending pleas.
The apex court, however, has allowed the 'Bhumi Pujan' of new Parliament building on December 10.
The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said it will not allow construction or demolition till its decision on pending pleas opposing Central Vista project.
Centre can proceed with requisite paperwork and proposed ground-breaking ceremony, it added.
The bench is hearing several pleas on the issue, including those filed by activist Rajeev Suri and retired Lt Col. Anuj Srivastava against various permissions given to the project by the authorities including the nod to change of land use.
Earlier, the apex court had said that any change at the ground level made by authorities for the Central Vista project will be "at their own risk".
It had made it clear that the fate of the project, which includes several new government buildings and a new Parliament House, will depend on its decision.
The pleas have also challenged the grant of a no-objection certificate by the Central Vista Committee (CVC) and also the environmental clearances for the construction of a new parliament house building.
Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs has won the consultancy bid for the Centre''s ambitious project to redevelop the Central Vista.
The revamp, which was announced in September last year, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 1,224 MPs MPs, that is targeted to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.
The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on December 10 for a new Parliament building the construction of which is expected to be completed by 2022.
Announcing details of the proposed building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years. "It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.
