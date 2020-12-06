'Copy White House, end up with Club Mahindra': Twitter vexed by Rs 970 crore new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and perform 'bhumi pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on December 10, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The estimated cost of the new Parliament building is Rs 970 crore and is the construction is expected to be completed by October 2022.

"Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi will perform Bhumi pujan of the new Parliament building on 10 December. Construction work is likely to be completed by October 2022. On 75th anniversary of our Independence, Session will be held in the new Parliament," Birla tweeted.

"The total built-up area of the new Parliament Building, set into four floors & costing 970 crore rupees, is approx. 64500 sq meters. It is 17000 sq meters more compared to the present building," he added.

"The present building will continue to be in use even after the construction of the new one. Due care will be taken to preserve the heritage character of the extant premises during construction work," Birla said in another tweet.