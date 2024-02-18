Central Railway's Vistadome Coaches Gain Popularity, Generate Massive Revenue Of ₹21.95 Crore In 10 Months

The Vistadome coaches attached in selected trains of the Central Railway have become a preferred choice for passengers travelling for an immersive nature experience. These wide glass panes have also proved to be a lucrative 'window' for revenue generation. From April 2023 to January 2024, a total of 1,47,429 passengers travelled in Vistadome coaches, bringing in a whopping ₹21.95 crore revenue.

According to the CR, the coaches attached in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express leads in terms of popularity, boasting an occupancy of 99.5% (26,269 passengers) registered in the said period. Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express stood second, with an occupancy of 99.17% (26,183 passengers). Similarly, Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen, Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express and Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express clocked respective ridership of 25,644 (97.13%), 25,030 (94.8%), 24,031 (91.02%) and 20,272 (76.78%) in their Vistadome coaches.

In terms of revenue,Tejas Express was ahead with a collection of ₹6.18 crore followed by Janshatabdi Express (₹5.14 crore), Shatabdi Express (₹4.16 crore). Similarly, the Vistadome coaches of Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Deccan Express generated revenue worth ₹2.29 crore, ₹2.2 crore and ₹1.98 crore during the same period. “The success of these coaches lies in the mesmerizing vistas they provide to passengers. Whether it's the Mumbai-Goa route with its picturesque valleys, rivers and waterfalls or the Mumbai-Pune route offering spectacular views of the Western Ghats,” said an official.

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Their immense popularity led to addition of these compartments in Deccan Express in June 2021. Subsequently, two more coaches were attached to Deccan Queen in August 2021.