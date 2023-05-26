Maharashtra: Vistadome coaches earn revenue of ₹8.41 crore in six months

FPJ

Mumbai: The Vistadome coaches on Central Railway (CR) routes have captivated passengers with their stunning vistas and advanced facilities. The coaches, featuring glass tops and wide windowpanes, have become a resounding success, attracting a significant number of travellers seeking unparalleled scenic experiences.

According to data released by CR on Friday, during the six-month period from November 2022 to April 2023, a staggering 66,000 passengers chose to travel in Vistadome coaches, generating a revenue of Rs8.41 crore. The Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, known for its enthralling journey, led the way with an occupancy exceeding 100%. Accommodating 8,256 passengers, this train alone recorded revenue of Rs1.71 crore. Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express collected revenue of Rs6.96 crore. The Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express generated Rs1.18 crore in revenue.

Increasing demand

“The Vistadome coaches were first introduced on CR in Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai-Madgaon Route was attached to Tejas Express with effect from September 15, 2022,” said a CR official.

Beyond the glass roof, these coaches boast a range of appealing features such as wide windowpanes, LED lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for passengers with disabilities, and toilets with ceramic tile flooring. The viewing gallery offers an unforgettable experience of the picturesque surroundings.

The success of Vistadome coaches on CR routes exemplifies the growing desire among passengers to combine travel with awe-inspiring views and enhanced comfort. As more travellers seek unforgettable journeys, the introduction of Vistadome coaches continues to redefine train travel, providing an unmatched blend of scenic beauty and modern amenities.

