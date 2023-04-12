 Railways to add additional Vistadome coach to Tejas Express
Revised Composition will be two Vistadome coaches, 11 AC chair cars, One AC Executive Chair Car and Two Luggage, generator cum brake vans.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Additional Vistadome coach in Tejas Express | Representative Image

Keeping in mind the growing demand for more Vistadome coaches in CSMT-Karmali Tejas Express, the railway authorities have decided to add another one from April 14. 

Changed composition:

Revised Composition will be two Vistadome coaches, 11 AC chair cars, One AC Executive Chair Car and Two Luggage, generator cum brake vans.

Confirming the development a senior officer of CR said, "Waiting list passengers of both the trains are requested to check the status of their tickets before boarding the train. Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety."

