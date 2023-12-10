Central Railway Trials Innovative Solutions For Enhanced Passenger Experience, Operational Efficiency In Vande Bharat Trains

Vande Bharat | FPJ

In a bid to elevate passenger experience and tackle operational challenges, Central Railway has introduced two groundbreaking initiatives on a trial basis in the Vande Bharat train.

These two notable initiatives on trial include implementing odour sensors in executive class lavatories and modifying pneumatic pipe orientation to boost operational efficiency, with a specific focus on mitigating cattle run-over incidents.

"In a proactive step toward enhancing cleanliness and responding promptly to passenger concerns, Central Railway has introduced odour sensors in the lavatories of the executive coaches within Vande Bharat trains. These sensors are deployed on a trial basis and are designed to analyse odour levels within the lavatory environment continuously. Upon detecting an increase in odour intensity, the sensor triggers an instant alert message to the housekeeping staff," said an official of CR.

"This innovative technology empowers staff to promptly attend to any identified areas, ensuring swift action to maintain cleanliness standards and mitigate passenger discomfort. After a successful trial period, these odour sensors will be progressively installed in all other coaches, further enhancing hygiene and comfort throughout the train," he said.

Tackling cattle run-over incidents

Apart from that recognising a recurring challenge related to cattle run-over incidents impacting the pneumatic pipe from main reservoir to auto drain valve of the Driving Trailer Coach (DTC) of Vande Bharat trains, Central Railway has also initiated a crucial modification. "To address the vulnerability of damage due to entanglement with foreign objects during incidences lije cattle run over, the pneumatic pipe's orientation has been reversed in one DTC coach on trail basis," said an official of CR.

According to CR, pneumatic pipe from main reservoir cylinder to auto drain valve gets damaged due to entanglement with foreign objects during cattle run over cases, as it is in the first line of contact. Due to this, auto drain valve gets damaged in DTC coaches. "To avoid damages of auto drain valve and connective pipe, the orientation of pneumatic pipe has been reversed on one DTC coach and kept under monitoring. If found successful, then this modification will be carried out in other DTC coaches of vande bharat rakes. This strategic modification aims to safeguard the auto drain valve and the connective pipe, thereby reducing damages and ensuring smoother operations even in challenging circumstances," further added officials.

"These initiatives underscore Central Railway's unwavering commitment to passenger safety, comfort, and operational efficiency. They represent a proactive approach to address challenges and continually enhance the travel experience for passengers using Vande Bharat trains," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.